VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A construction project in Virginia Beach is causing headaches for many drivers on their commutes.

Motorists already say the traffic at Indian River and Kempsville Roads is complicated and confusing. But to add on to that, the intersection is down to two lanes as road crews begin milling and repaving.

The project is expected to last about two weeks and city leaders warn drivers should be prepared for delays. This area is already considered the most congested intersection in Virginia Beach.

RELATED: Traffic signal technical issues at Kempsville, Indian River roads

Crews will mill and pave on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach City Council is expected to get a progress update from the project manager on Tuesday afternoon.

The entire intersection project is expected to be completed by January.