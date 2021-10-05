Police search for missing 14-year-old girl from Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Sept. 15, 2021.
Virginia State Police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen in Virginia Beach in the late hours of Friday.
According to the Aware Foundation of Virginia, 14-year-old Jacy Jean Varela left her house between 11 p.m. on October 1 and 12 a.m. on October 2. She didn't bring her phone, money or extra clothes.
The teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie with sweatpants, the foundation said.
Varela's family told police said she has a health condition that requires her to take medication regularly, which she also left behind. They are concerned for her well-being.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said Jacy is considered to be a runaway at this time.
If you know anything about Jacy's whereabouts, please call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.
