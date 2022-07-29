Missing 11-year-old boy last seen Thursday in Virginia Beach

Police said the boy, Angel Maldonado Contreas, does not speak English. He was last seen by his mother at the Magnuson Hotel.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are searching for a missing 11-year-old Friday.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Angel Maldonado Contreas was last seen by his mother Thursday at the Magnuson Hotel, located in the 5800 block of Northampton Boulevard.

Angel was reportedly last seen with another child -- a boy around the age of 14.

Police said Angel does not speak English. He was last seen wearing the clothing pictured below:

Missing 11-year-old boy, last seen yesterday in the area of Northampton Blvd. If you have seen Angel or know where he is, please call 757-385-5000 or 911. pic.twitter.com/oK5C2HZHMM — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 29, 2022