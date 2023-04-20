Missing Virginia Beach man: Michael Harold

Michael Harold left his Honeygrove Rd home on Wednesday and walked to the bus stop across from Bayside High School. He boarded an HRT bus and hasn't been seen since.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said 62-year-old Michael Anthony Harold left his home on Honeygrove Road on Wednesday and walked to the bus stop across from Bayside High School.

Police said Harold got on Hampton Roads Transit bus #22, but no one has seen him since.

Harold is about 5'9" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police said he suffers from dementia and is without his medication.