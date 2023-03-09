Missing man in Virginia Beach: James Robertson

Police said James Robertson has been known to walk to the Oceanfront area in the past.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are asking for the public's help for a missing elderly man.

79-year-old James C. Robertson was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at the Birchwood Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility off Lynn Shores Drive, which is where he lives. Police said Robertson, who has dementia, has been known to walk to the Oceanfront area in the past.

Robertson is about 6'2" tall, weighs between 160 and 170 pounds, and has white/balding hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid top, blue jeans, Timberland boots, and a black jacket.