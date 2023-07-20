Search continues for missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Virginia Beach

Samalea Daniels' dad told 13News Now that Tianna Daniels took Samalea from his North Carolina home while he was at work. He reported her missing on June 20.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia and North Carolina are still searching for a missing little girl last seen in Virginia Beach.

Newly released footage shows 3-year-old Samalea Daniels' mother, Tianna Daniels, loading up her car near Charlotte's Steel Creek community.

Samalea's dad, Jalen Davis, told 13News Now that Tianna took Samalea from his North Carolina home while he was at work. He reported Samalea missing out of North Carolina exactly a month ago, on June 20.

Police say the mother and child were last seen at a family member's home on Stonnington Court in Virginia Beach on Friday, July 14.

Davis said Samalea has been in his care for two years and he's been trying to get law enforcement involved in this custody battle. After Samalea's disappearance, a judge filed a court order for Tianna Daniels to return the 3-year-old to her father.

Davis said he's worried about the living conditions his daughter could be in.

"I don't think that [Tianna] would hurt her on purpose," Davis said. "But I do believe that she could hurt her accidentally or hurt her indirectly."

Tianna Daniels could be driving a gray 2011 Ford Escape with Virginia tags "N4M45T3".