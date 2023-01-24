MISSING: VBPD searches for teenage girl last seen leaving home for school event

Her ROTC chief confirmed that she never arrived, and she hasn't been to school since.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a teenage girl who was last seen on January 18.

Chanetta Chavez, 15, was last seen leaving her home on January 18 to head to an ROTC event at her high school. Police didn't specify which school.

Her ROTC chief confirmed that she never arrived, and she hasn't been to school since.

Chavez is approximately 5'1" with black hair and brown eyes.

13News Now has reached out to the police department for additional details on her disappearance.