Police need help finding missing man in Virginia Beach suffering from dementia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a man who is missing out of Virginia Beach. Police are concerned about his health.

No one has seen 65-year-old Alvin Lee Abraham seen him since 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when he was walking on Salem Road toward Princess Anne Road.

Police say he lives on Yountville Court and typically hangs out there or near NAS Oceana.

Authorities are worried because Abraham suffers from both dementia and diabetes and needs medication daily.

Abraham may be wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and a black hat. He is 5'7" tall and weighs about 190 pounds.