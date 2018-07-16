VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Monday, July 16 is Bellamy Gamboa's 40th birthday.

It's been 16 days since the mother of four went missing in Virginia Beach. The FBI believes she was abducted. Now, the family is using her birthday as a chance to ask for the community's help.

Bellamy was last seen at her apartment on Diamond Springs Road and Shore Drive on July 1. Last week, Bellamy's sister said the goal was to bring Bellamy home by today.

After several search parties, FBI officials say Bellamy's disappearance is suspicious. Two days after she went missing, Virginia Beach Police officers found her car on Pickering Street, next to a dumpster.

On Sunday, there was a fundraiser at Buko Restaurant in Virginia Beach. Restaurant staff donated all of the proceeds to the Gamboa's family and their search.

"I know as a mother of four, I couldn't imagine not having mom around," said Buko owner Maricen Price. "So we wanted to do what we could to help her family and her children as well."

Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, a candlelight vigil will be held and open to the public as the Gamboa family hosts a private event for Bellamy's birthday celebration. It will be held at the Manor House, located at 1016 Crown Grant Court in Virginia Beach.

A donation table will be presented outdoors along with her displayed photos.

Anyone with any information on Bellamy Gamboa's disappearance is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

