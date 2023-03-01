MISSING: Police in Virginia Beach search for man last seen on Christmas Day

Nozzolillo is 5'9" and roughly 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing man who may be endangered.

Marc Angelo Nozzolillo, 34, has not been seen or heard from since December 25, 2022.

According to police, Nozzolillo has a history of struggling with mental health, and they have reason to believe he may be experiencing an episode of psychosis.

Nozzolillo is 5'9" and roughly 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If he is in a car, police say he may be driving an orange and blue Millers Heating & Cooling work van.