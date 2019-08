VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working to track down a young girl who ran away in Virginia Beach.

We're told 12-year-old Anginell Gilliam was last seen Monday night. She could be wearing white pants and black and white shoes.

No other details have been released at this time regarding her disappearance, but if you see her or know anything about Anginell please call police at 757-385-5000.

This is a developing story.