MISSING: Virginia Beach, state police searching for elderly woman

Shu-Jin Wu, 76, was last seen on Feb. 16. Her family told police there is a language barrier that might prevent her from fully communicating with others.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are searching for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Virginia Beach.

Authorities say someone contacted them the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 16 about their missing family member -- 76-year-old Shu-Jin Wu.

Shu-Jin was last seen by her family at her home, in the 1500 block of Gallery Avenue. That's near Dam Neck Road.

The family is concerned for her safety and well-being because of the potential for a language barrier. Shu-Jin doesn't drive and is reportedly on foot.

She's 100 pounds and 5'2" with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red, sleeveless vest, a grey sweatshirt and possibly black pants.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Virginia State Police sent out a senior alert on her behalf. They said she has a cognitive impairment that puts her at risk.