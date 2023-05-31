Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Virginia Beach

Her mother has said Samantha Yarborough was talking to an older man from Richmond online and he may have picked her daughter up.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A teenage girl is missing and Virginia Beach police are trying to find her.

Police say 13-year-old Samantha Yarborough ran away from home following an argument with her parents. It is believed she left sometime between 3 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Her mother has said Samantha was talking to an older man from Richmond online and he may have picked her daughter up.

Police said Samantha has run away in the past and isn't considered endangered, "but her family understandably wants her safe at home."

Samantha is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

If you've seen Samantha Yarborough or know where she is, you're asked to call the VBPD Missing Persons detective at 757-385-4101 or call 911.