VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police say they have located Germaine Pscion and she is safe. No other information was available.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Police in Virginia Beach are searching for a missing woman.

56-year-old Germaine Pscion was last seen at a home in the 400 block of 27th Street this weekend. We're told she left her cell phone, keys, and wallet behind. She is believed to have left the residence on foot.

She is described as 5'5" and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. It's not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you've seen or know Germaine Pscion's whereabouts, please call the police at 757-385-5000.

