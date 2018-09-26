VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — An amateur-turned-professional mixed martial arts fighter was convicted of exposing himself and masturbating in front of multiple women over the course of several months at the Landstown Commons Shopping Center in Virginia Beach.

Saying there was "compelling evidence in every case," a judge found Imani Smith guilty on all charges following a bench trial Wednesday.

Six victims and witnesses testified against Smith. Some said he would ask for directions to Tropical Smoothie, then expose himself while the women were giving directions. Some said he'd just stop his car next to them, pull out his genitals and simulate masturbation.

Smith has maintained his innocence, previously saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

Prosecutors called Smith a calculated sexual predator who used his girlfriend's car to commit the acts.

The judge agreed, saying that even though victim identification details differed, the circumstantial evidence against Smith was strong.

Smith was sentenced to approximately three years in jail.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC