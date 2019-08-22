VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It could become the largest waterfront park in the city.

Rudee Loop could soon have parks for dogs and skateboarders as well as basketball courts for everyone to use.

On Tuesday, city leaders posted a message on Facebook that said:

“PLEASE HELP SPREAD THE WORD: Rumor has it that the City is planning to develop Rudee Loop. That's not really accurate. We'd like to clarify what's being considered. Based on more than 1,300 survey responses, it’s clear that more parks and green space are needed throughout the Resort Area. In both the June public workshop and the public survey, Rudee Loop was identified as the #1 priority for large, open, green space."

The post continued to encourage residents to attend the public meeting Thursday, Aug. 22 at the VB Convention Center as the city takes a look at a first draft concept rendering for Rudee Loop.

The city is looking for the public's feedback on the park to direct the vision for the 2030 Resort Area Strategic Action Plan.

Amenities may include:

Stage & Plaza

Artistic Public Seating

Discovery Meadow

Shade Structures

Game Deck

Playground

Skate Park

Dog Park

Basketball Courts

Public Art Sculptures

Recreation Areas

Bike amenities

“If they want to do some things, as long as the grass is green and the surfers can surf and locals can enjoy it then I’d be for it,” said local Scott Brinn.

On Thursday night, city leaders are holding a public meeting to show people the first-draft renderings. Resort Advisory Commission Chairman, Elizabeth Bauman, told 13News Now that this plan this is a win for everyone.

“It would be an icon. It would be a place to take visitors and to go down and relax, ride your bike down and hang out at the park,” explained Bauman.

Bauman said this idea is still in the beginning stages and it could be a few years before we see changes at Rudee Loop.

The meeting, it is being held at the Virginia Beach Convention Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

Some residents aren't too excited about the possible change.

“I hate it. I just hate it,” explained Cindy Hinrichs.

Hinrichs didn’t hold back feelings because she believes Rudee loop should stay the same, quiet and peaceful.

“You can go to the gym or the Rec Center to play basketball. You can get that on any street corner. You can’t get this on any street corner,” Hinrichs said.

