More than 200 body-worn cameras to be delivered to Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

Deputies in the Resort City will soon add a body camera to their uniform.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Body cameras are headed to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO).

They are a tool promoted as a way to boost transparency, accountability and protection for the staff.

220 of the devices are on the way after city council members approved funding at roughly $640,000 on Tuesday night.

In addition to the cameras, the department will also get software licensing and tasers as part of the package.

Moving forward, the sheriff is also requesting council for funding of 280 more body cameras as part of next year's budget.