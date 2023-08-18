Mother petitions for more lifeguards, 1 year after son drowns in Virginia Beach

After her son drowned in Virginia Beach last summer, Brenda Eason Wilson started an online petition pleading for lifeguards on the city’s private beaches.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As families head to the beach one last time before summer comes to a close, one mother is ringing the alarm for more lifeguards.

Brenda Eason Wilson from Washington D.C. is calling for change after her 12-year-old son Zamari drowned in Virginia Beach last summer. Wilson hopes her son’s death will create change in the City of Virginia Beach.

“He was an exceptional child at just 12 years old,” Wilson told 13News Now.

Wilson said she and Zamari were enjoying their vacation in Virginia Beach last July. But on the last day of their trip, the unthinkable happened.

“We wanted one more dip in. So, we all went in for another dip,” Wilson recalled.

Zamari slipped under the water. Wilson said she tried to get help from hotel staff, who she said told her to call 911.

“Of course, by the time 911 gets there, it’s just way too late, way too late,” Wilson said.

Three and a half hours later, emergency crews found Zamari’s body.

“I saw the gurney go past with a sheet over it, and my son was in it. Life was never the same again,” the mother said.

More than a year later, Wilson is calling for change. Wilson said she and her son were staying at the Delta Mariott Hotel on the Chesapeake Bay side of the beach, along Shore Drive.

There are no lifeguards on that stretch of beach. Wilson said that shouldn’t be the case. She started an online petition pleading for lifeguards on the city’s private beaches, along with more warning signs and safety precautions.

“If they don’t have any lifeguards, at least say that. ‘There are no lifeguards on duty, swim at your own risk,’ or something like that,” Wilson said.

Wilson said making lifeguards mandatory along private beaches in Virginia will significantly reduce the number of tragic accidents each year.

She’s also calling for warning signs that highlight potential dangers, like strong currents or hazardous areas.

“Some warning signs to let you know, like, how far to go and, you know, don’t go past this point,” Wilson said.

Zamari wasn’t the only person who drowned that day in Virginia Beach.

Ryan Neal, 44, drowned later that same day near the Lesner Bridge, which is not far from where crews found Zamari.

As of Friday night, Wilson's petition has roughly 350 signatures. She said she's hoping to get 10,000.

Once she gathers enough signatures, Wilson said the next step will be to talk to legislators.

“Save other lives, get the lifeguards there. Do that in honor of Zamari, at least,” Wilson said.

13News Now reached out to Marriott about having lifeguards and cautionary signs on their private beach but has not yet heard back.