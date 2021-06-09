Mothers of India Kager and DeShayla Harris meet, share pleas for answers in daughters' deaths

The two mothers joined for a demonstration along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on the sixth anniversary of Kager's death and five months after Harris was killed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mothers of DeShayla Harris and India Kager are supporting each other in their quest for justice and answers in their daughters' deaths.

The pair met for the first time Sunday night for a demonstration near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“There’s power in our unity because their goal is to keep us separated," said Gina Best, Kager's mother. "They don’t want us to unite. They don’t want us to reach out to one another. They haven’t helped us. So, we’re helping out each other."

The mothers wanted to honor the lives of their daughters.

A group gathered with signs of the two women on the intersection of 19th Street and Atlantic Avenue, where Harris was shot and killed more than five months ago.

“We walk with amputated hearts every day," said Best. "We walk with this."

Sunday marked six years since Virginia Beach Police officers shot and killed Kager.

In 2015, she was caught in the crossfire outside of a gas station after her child's father, Angelo Perry, fired at officers and officers shot back. Kager was inside a car with Perry and their then four-month-old son.

Best drove from Maryland to Virginia Beach to honor her daughter and support the Elisheba Harris, the mother DeShayla Harris.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, Harris, an innocent bystander, was struck by a stray bullet on a chaotic night near the Oceanfront on March 26.

Harris' mother wants more answers in her daughter's death.

“Where are we going at?" She said. "It’s been five months, and something needs to happen."

Best said more needs to be done and another investigation should be conducted.

“India’s case needs to be reopened," she repeated.

Meanwhile, there is still no suspect information for the Harris' killer.