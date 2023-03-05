Motorcycle crash kills 19-year-old Virginia Beach woman

The driver of the motorcycle has minor injuries while the passenger, 19-year-old Haley Hensley, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 1900 block of Laskin Road at around 5 p.m. on April 22.

VBPD said a motorcycle with two riders was traveling westbound when it collided with a pickup truck, causing another vehicle to swerve into the left median. Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle after the collision.

The two other drivers were uninjured.