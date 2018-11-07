VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash on Tuesday night, an official said.

Around 11:10 p.m., emergency communications received a report of a motorcycle accident on Virginia Beach Boulevard and Wexford Drive intersection, Virginia Beach Police MPO Linda Kuehn said.

The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Virginia Beach Boulevard at a fast speed when it hit a vehicle that was attempting to turn left onto Wexford Drive, Kuehn said.

The car overturned due to impact from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died on scene. The vehicle's two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Kuehn said the crash is still in the "early stages of investigation by VBPD's FACT team."

