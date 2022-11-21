Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash

Nobody was charged in the situation, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital.

It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and initial investigations revealed that Vojvoda was weaving in and out of traffic, VBPD said.

At a curve in the road, he lost control of the motorcycle and veered into another lane, hitting a Honda Accord.

He was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital, where he later died.