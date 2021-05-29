Motorcyclist dies following hit-and-run crash with pickup truck on Ferrell Pkwy. in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police are looking for a dark blue Toyota Tundra pick-up truck that fled the scene after crashing into a motorcycle on Ferrell Pkwy. Friday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man Friday night in the area between Indian River Road and Indian Lakes Boulevard.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said it got a call Friday, May 28 around 10:39 p.m. about a vehicle and a motorcycle that crashed in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man, the driver of the motorcycle lying on the roadway suffering serious injuries. Medics said he died there.

According to the police investigation, the motorcyclist was traveling east on Ferrell Pkwy. when a dark blue Toyota Tundra pick-up truck (with dark tinted windows) was headed west on Indian River Rd. making a left-hand turn.



This was when the truck turned in front of the motorcycle. The bike ended up crashing into the left rear quarter panel of the pickup truck and the motorcyclist was thrown onto the street.

Police said the driver of the truck did not stop during the crash and sped off towards the interstate.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding the driver of the pickup truck. They said the truck will have serious damage on the left rear quarter panel area and a missing left rear brake light.