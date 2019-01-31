VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist died after hitting a Jeep Wednesday, police said.

The crash was called in around 5:06 p.m. in the 200 block of Oceana Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and found the motorcyclist had died.

Investigators said that the driver on the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Oceana Boulevard when it crossed a median into the northbound lanes and hit a Jeep.

The collision caused a Ford Mustang to rear end the Jeep, investigators said.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the bike.

The other drivers were not injured in the crash, and speed was a factor.

The motorcyclist hasn't been ID'd until family has been contacted.

