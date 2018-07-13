VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on the Lesner Bridge Friday.

The westbound lanes were closed on the bridge, and traffic was diverted for several hours. Police responded to a crash around 5:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Shore Drive.

According to police, a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the Lesner Bridge when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. Police personnel responded to the scene and attempted to render aid, but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

Speed and alcohol may be contributing factors to the crash. The Virginia Beach Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC