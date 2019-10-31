VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is dead as a result of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 early Thursday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened after 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Independence Boulevard, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

All east lanes are closed while State Police's Reconstruction and Motor Carrier Units investigate.

Anaya said the scene is still active.

VDOT said there is a detour in place. Drivers can expect about 1.5-mile backup.

