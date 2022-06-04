Multiple people displaced after apartment fire in Virginia Beach

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters were on the scene of a two-story apartment building fire in Virginia Beach Saturday.

A tweet from the Virginia Beach Fire Department said that they were at the scene of the fire around 7:37 a.m., which was on the 4700 block of Windermere Court.

That's at the Pembroke Lake Apartments.

Crews were on scene for nearly two hours. No one was injured, but three people were displaced due to the damage. The Red Cross is assisting them with shelter.