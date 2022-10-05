Multiple shootings in Virginia Beach, at least one victim confirmed

These shootings are part of a wave of violence that has swept across Hampton Roads this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 10, 2022.

The Virginia Beach Police Department was on the scene of three separate shootings Monday morning.

The first shooting happened on the 100 block of Sea Cove Court, and police received the call at 12:49 a.m.

Information on possible victims and their conditions is limited at this time.

The second shooting happened on the 3600 block of Sylvan Lane.

At 7 a.m., there was a heavy police presence and a school bus was blocked off by crime scene tape.

Information on this shooting is also limited at this time.

The third shooting happened on the 1000 block of Autumn Woods Lane. Dispatch confirmed that there is a victim, and that the call came in at 6:35 a.m.

These shootings are part of a wave of violence that has swept across Hampton Roads this weekend.

Sunday night, shots were fired at a vigil for a shooting victim in Norfolk, and four people were shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.