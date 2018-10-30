VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — An arrest has been made in regard to a school threat written on the bathroom stalls of Ocean Lakes High School. It was the fourth time in the past two weeks that threats were written inside a Virginia Beach high school bathroom.

“The fact that this is becoming like a thing it’s really disappointing and upsetting,” said Blaine Sullins, a freshman at Kempsville High School.

Sullins’ high school career is only a few months old, yet he is already thinking about predicaments he never could have dreamed of, for example, what if he walks into the bathroom to find a fellow student writing a threatening message on the wall.

“I think with something of this scale it’s not like you are snitching on a friend. You should definitely report that because you are talking about life and death with your friends,” said Sullins.

Kempsville, Princess Anne, Ocean Lakes, and Tall Wood have all received threats in the form of messages on the bathroom wall. So far, arrests have been made at Ocean Lakes and Tall Wood, while Princess Anne and Kempsville remain unsolved.

“I don’t think it will happen, I think it’s just a prank and if it does happen and with all the fire drills we’ve had already we know where to go,” said Sullins.

Sullins' mom, Margaret Hall, said with the recent events in Pittsburgh, it’s hard not to fear the worst.

“I mean, you see it on the news, you don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you. You don’t want it to happen to you. You don’t want it to happen to anybody,” said Hall.

Hall said she is satisfied with the way the school district is handling the situation.

“The school has been in contact with us. They have been keeping us up to date with text messages, phone calls, emails,” said Hall.

Other parents are choosing to be more critical of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

“Maybe town hall meetings where parents can go to and they can discuss maybe not open investigations, but investigations that have occurred and are closed, what they plan on doing about it strategically,” said parent Kimberly Gibbs.

Virginia Beach Public Schools released this message about the recent threat arrests:

