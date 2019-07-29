VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The independent team looking into the Virginia Beach mass shooting wants to hear from you.

The Hillard Heintze law firm scheduled two community listening sessions. The first is Monday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The second one is scheduled for August 8.

The risk management president says a key part to the team's independent investigation is talking with people directly. So, they are asking for victim's family members and people who worked for Virginia Beach to join them for one of the meetings.

At the end of this process, the team will explain its key findings and recommendations.

If you can't attend either listening session, there's a toll-free number you can call: 1-877-208-5650.