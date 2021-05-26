Naked man knocks on home's door after being kidnapped from Norfolk, shot in Virginia Beach

The man told police someone abducted him from Norfolk and took him to Virginia Beach where he was shot. He ended up looking for help at a home off of Shore Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were working with Norfolk police officers Wednesday after a man showed up at someone's door naked and shot.

The shooting, itself, happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Shore Drive near Jack Frost Road. Dispatchers said a person had been shot a number of times. A spokeswoman for Virginia Beach Police Department said officers expected the man to survive.

The man told police he had been kidnapped from Norfolk, which is why, Sgt. Wil Pickering with the Norfolk Police Department said, investigators from Norfolk were working with detectives from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The man also told a homeowner he had been abducted, after he knocked on the homeowner's door, naked, looking for help.

People who live in the Lake Shore community where the man ended up said they heard several gunshots early Wednesday morning.

“I have particularly always felt so well protected here, too. Gosh, if they were going to do something on that street, oh, my gosh. I'm kind of at a loss for words," said Bobby Wilson who has lived in the same home for more than 40 years.

Neighbors who live in the Lake Shores community off Shore Drive in #VirginiaBeach say they heard several gunshots this morning. One person told me, a naked man knocked on his back door after the shooting and the victim told him — he was kidnapped and shot. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/thdrrnNAti — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) May 26, 2021

Off-camera, the homeowner who found the naked man knocking on his back said the man had been shot three times in the back.

Other than the time of the shooting and the extent of the man's injuries, police had not released any other information about what happened or who may be responsible for the shooting by early afternoon.

Several neighbors have home surveillance cameras. One person said he gave police video of the possible car involved in the shooting as it drove away.

“Get them out of here. Get them in jail,” Wilson said.