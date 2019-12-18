VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After an official recount, a court on Wednesday has declared Democrat Nancy Guy the winner of the 83rd House District race over Republican incumbent Chris Stolle.

The race was close. Nancy was announced the winner by a mere 40 votes.

On Nov. 18, Stolle asked the State Board of Elections for a recount. At that time, the count showed he was only 27 votes behind his opponent Democrat Nancy Guy.

After the court decision, the final tally was 10,987 votes for Guy and only 10,947 votes for Stolle.

The 83rd House District includes parts of Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) issued the following statement on the recount results in House District 83:



"Chris Stolle has been a consistent voice for Hampton Roads and one of the most respected members in the House. Chris is my friend and I’m proud of our work together.



The people of the 83rd District have been well served by Chris. His work helping guide Virginia’s fiscal course on the Appropriations Committee, improving health care for countless Virginians, and addressing coastal flooding will be felt for years to come. I am confident his service to his community will continue as he begins a new chapter.



I congratulate Nancy Guy on her election to the House of Delegates and wish her all the best as she begins her work on behalf of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk."

In the November election, Virginia flipped enough seats to gain control of the chamber. The outcome of this recount will not impact the party's control.