'Back to the Beach' | NAS Oceana Air Show to draw large crowds this weekend

13News Now spoke with spectators from all over, who are eager to see what this weekend has in store.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local favorite is "Back to the Beach," after multiple years on pause. The NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend.

The Navy anticipates 150,000 people -- and perhaps more -- per day.

So, no matter where you are in Virginia Beach, already expect to see the traffic impacts from this huge event.

"It's the sound of freedom," said Jan Hunt of West Virginia, while standing on the side of the road along Oceana Boulevard.

Hunt went for a sneak peek of this year's NAS Oceana Air Show. "Well, if you stand out here, you don't have the fight the traffic to go in on base."

However, make no mistake, Hunt plans to brave the traffic too. He will join the thousands of people, who have traveled near and far, expected on base this weekend.

"It's a camaraderie, it's a fellowship, it's a feeling of seeing your tax dollars at work," Hunt added.

And the show is an attraction that locals, visitors, military families, and the larger community alike anticipate.

REMINDER: 🛩 Check out the Blue Angels & many others "back to the beach" at the NAS Oceana Air Show Sept. 17-18! For more information, visit https://t.co/Fh1GcVkSiV. Temporary road closures on London Bridge Rd. from Central Dr. to International Pkwy: https://t.co/5MSsQzB98R pic.twitter.com/VbqJFLhjrd — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 16, 2022

Excitement has built up, especially after a two-year hiatus from in-person spectators.

First-timers like Ruth Walstrum saw and heard the fighter jets on Friday.

"Noisy. Loud. But I enjoyed it," Walstrum said.

"It was like heaven to me," said Grant Lowry, a returning spectator of the Oceana Air Show, who is looking forward to sharing this special event with Walstrum. The couple drove from Pennsylvania, where Lowry said he longs for the sound of jets. "Being former Air Force, I miss it."

Gates at NAS Oceana open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Flying begins at 10 a.m., and the Blue Angels are set to perform at 3 p.m.

General admission and parking are free.

Traffic-wise, keep in mind that a stretch of road near the base will close for an hour every day until the air show is over. Saturday and Sunday, part of London Bridge Road from Central Drive to International Parking will close from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.