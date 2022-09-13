NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach

And in this year's show, history is being made.

After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach.

"Back to the Beach" will be a week full of aviation performances, educational opportunities, and entertainment that ends with the final shows on September 17 and 18.

"NAS Oceana is excited to open our gates and share with our community why we’re the Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base,” said NAS Oceana Commanding Officer, Capt. Bob Holmes. “We’re honored to be part of this amazing community, and I am looking forward to showcasing our team and sharing the wealth of festivities scheduled throughout the week, including ‘STEM’ day with students from Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and the ‘Beach Blast’ celebration Saturday night!”

The Blue Angels, the elite flight demonstration squadron, will be headlining.

An officer stationed at NAS Oceana was picked to become the Blue Angels' first female F/A-18E/F fighter jet demonstration pilot.

Lt. Amanda Lee is currently assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 that flies the F/A-18E and the F/A-18F Super Hornet jets. She graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk in 2013.