Navy and Virginia Beach agree to 'Future Base Design' at NAS Oceana

Four-hundred acres of "underutilized land" at NAS Oceana could be repurposed and given to private businesses and companies.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's official: the US Navy and the City of Virginia Beach are teaming up to look into developing some land on Naval Air Station Oceana for private businesses.

Under Oceana's new "Future Base Design" plan, leaders have identified some 1,400 acres on the base that are not mission-sustaining and could be re-purposed in a whole new way. Much of it is wetland or has environmental challenges, but the Navy identified about 400 acres that could be developed by the private sector.

On Thursday, the Navy and the city signed a proclamation committing to the idea of repurposing this "underutilized land" and giving it to businesses and companies.