VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident at Naval Air Station Oceana on Friday morning.

According to Oceana commanding officer Captain Chad Vincelette, the accident was not aviation-related, and involved a civilian employee who was helping with the set-up for this weekend's air show.

The worker was treated by medics and airlifted to VCU Hospital in Richmond. The injury is considered serious, but not life-threatening.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

RELATED: Road closures in Virginia Beach during NAS Oceana air show

The 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show will be on September 21 and 22, will feature a performance by the US Air Force Thunderbirds on Saturday afternoon.

The show begins around 10 a.m. both days. Parking and admission are free.

RELATED: Naval Air Station Oceana holds pre-air show mishap drill