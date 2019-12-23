VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — National Career Fairs is bringing a fair to Virginia Beach on January 21, 2020.

Are you looking for a job? Are you tired of sending resumes left and right and never getting an answer? If you are, dress in your best professional clothes, bring resumes, and visit the Virginia Beach Career Fairs at Doubletree by Hilton at 1900 Pavilion Drive.

The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Attendees will have the chance to meet employers and interview for special positions throughout the day.

Career fairs provide a rare opportunity to meet many employers and company representatives in one place. So anyone will be able to have many short interviews with members of HR teams and submit a resume.

For more information call 877-561-5627 or email contact@ncfairs.com. Click here to register for the free event.