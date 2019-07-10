VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Concerned about rising flood insurance costs and a new flood risk rating system, flooding advocates like George Kasimos are looking to reform the National Flood Insurance Program to help homeowners in coastal communities.

"We just want a sensible program that's going to be affordable for people and not price them out of their homes," Kasimos said.

Kasimos' New Jersey home flooded during Hurricane Sandy. He said his annual insurance premium skyrocketed from $1,000 a year to $30,000 a year, so he started advocating for flood insurance changes nationwide.

"A lot of people are not going to be able to afford their homes because of flood insurance and no one is going to buy [their homes from them if they try to sell.]" explained Kasimos.

Kasimos and other flooding advocates said they're worried about House of Representatives bill H.R.3167 - the National Flood Insurance Program Re-authorization Act of 2019. The bill would allow flood insurance premiums to rise up to 25% each year, meaning a premium could effectively double in just 4 years.

Additionally, FEMA will debut a new system called Risk Rating 2.0 next fall. It will "fundamentally change the way FEMA rates a property’s flood risk and prices insurance."

Kasimos said he's worried this new system could also lead to higher premiums and determinations of greater risk for homes in coastal areas.

FEMA said the new system will be more fair, up-to-date and easier to understand, however, details on the new system are limited right now.

Kasimos is supporting Senate Bill S.2187 which would cap premium hikes at 9% annually. He said it will also set safeguards to protect homeowners if they see exorbitant hikes in costs after the implementation of Risk Rating 2.0.

He asked homeowners to push their legislators for lower insurance costs and express support for S.2187.

Monday night at 7 p.m., Kasimos will answer questions at Bow Creek Recreation Center in Virginia Beach - the site of the city's plans to turn a golf course into a park to help with drainage issues in surrounding neighborhoods.

"Whether it's subsistence, whether it's overbuilding, whether it's global warming, we need to stop the flooding in these communities," he said.