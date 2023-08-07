Celebrate National Lighthouse Day at Virginia Beach's Cape Henry Lighthouses

Visitors are being given a rare opportunity to climb both lighthouses on Monday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — August 7 is National Lighthouse Day and to celebrate, Cape Henry Lighthouse in Virginia Beach has some fun things planned for you and your family!

They are giving visitors the opportunity to climb both lighthouses on Monday. You can also participate in crafts and activities, as well as listen to special talks and tours about the lighthouses.

The original Cape Henry lighthouse is the oldest federally-funded project and guided sailors for centuries. Completed in 1792, the lighthouse was approved by George Washington and overseen by Alexander Hamilton. You might also recognize it as the centerpiece of the Virginia Beach city seal.

The second Cape Henry Lighthouse is "new" in that it was completed in 1881, nearly 100 years after the construction of the original. It's located about 350 feet from the first lighthouse and is painted black and white. This lighthouse is automated and remains in operation by the U.S. Coast Guard, has been automated and remains in service today.

It typically is not open to the public but will be open to visitors on Monday.

A reminder that the lighthouses are on Fort Story, an active military base, so be sure to check the Cape Henry website for the details on how to visit.