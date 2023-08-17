Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates 80th birthday

​On August 17, 1943, what was a field and mud flats was commissioned into a Naval Auxiliary Air Station to answer the nation's call to service during World War II.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Naval Air Station Oceana turned 80 years old on Thursday.

On August 17, 1943, what was a field and mud flats was commissioned into a Naval Auxiliary Air Station to answer the nation's call to service during World War II.

Today, NAS Oceana is the Navy's East Coast Master Jet Base supporting more than 15 squadrons and home to F/A-18 Super Hornets.