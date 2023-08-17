Naval Air Station Oceana celebrates 80th birthday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Naval Air Station Oceana turned 80 years old on Thursday.
On August 17, 1943, what was a field and mud flats was commissioned into a Naval Auxiliary Air Station to answer the nation's call to service during World War II.
Today, NAS Oceana is the Navy's East Coast Master Jet Base supporting more than 15 squadrons and home to F/A-18 Super Hornets.
The base, including Dam Neck Annex and Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress, has approximately 10,500 active Navy personnel, about 10,000 family members and 4,500 civilian personnel, making NAS Oceana the second largest employer in Virginia Beach, after Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, according to the base's website.