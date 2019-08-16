VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In preparation for the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show, the Navy and local first responders simulated a potential mishap on Friday.

The drill included numerous emergency services personnel and vehicles responding to an event at NAS Oceana.

Emergency vehicles transported role-players, who are acting as injured patients, to emergency rooms at local hospitals. The public might have also seen smoke on the airfield from the surrounding area.

Don't be alarmed, it's just a drill.

The 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show, scheduled September 21 and 22, is free and open to the public.

This year, the Air Show is excited to present for the first time in anyone’s memory the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

It will also have a host of the best civilian and military performers like the Skytypers, Gene Soucy, John Klatt, Skip Stewart, and Greg Shelton.

