VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In preparation for the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show, the Navy and local first responders will simulate a potential mishap.

The public drill is expected to take place on Friday, August 23.

The U.S. Navy said the drill will include numerous emergency services personnel and vehicles responding to an event at NAS Oceana.

The public may see emergency vehicles transporting roll-players, who are acting as injured patients, to emergency rooms at local hospitals. The public may also see smoke on the airfield from the surrounding area.

Don't be alarmed, it's just a drill.

The 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show, scheduled September 21-22, is free and open to the public.

This year the Air Show is excited to present for the first time in anyone’s memory the United States Air Force Thunderbirds.

It will also have a host of the best civilian and military performers like the Skytypers, Gene Soucy, John Klatt, Skip Stewart, and Greg Shelton.

Click here to learn more about the 2019 NAS Oceana Air Show.