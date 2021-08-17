Don't panic: NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach training may involve smoke, emergency vehicles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above previously aired on June 25, 2021.
If you happen to see emergency vehicles or even smoke near the Naval Air Station Oceana Wednesday, don't panic.
NAS Oceana and the City of Virginia Beach will be doing routine training to prepare for any aircraft incidents that could happen on the installation.
During the drill, first responders and vehicles will respond to a pre-staged event at NAS Oceana. People may see more emergency vehicles on or around the installation. Smoke on the airfield may also be seen from the surrounding area.
The Navy and local first responders are doing this exercise to make sure the installation and city are able to work together during potential incidents.