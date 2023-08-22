Navy-Marine Corps conduct amphibious operation exercise

Navy-Marine Corps naval-integrated Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) conducted an operations exercise on Tuesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Navy-Marine Corps service members conducted an amphibious operations exercise on Tuesday.

At JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, Navy-Marine Corps naval-integrated Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) conducted an operations exercise and invited members of the media to join and take flight aboard a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) to and from USS Fort Lauderdale.

The service members gave the media a bird's eye view of well deck operations, MV-22 flight operations, medical spaces, and other locales.