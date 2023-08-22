Navy-Marine Corps conduct amphibious operation exercise

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Navy-Marine Corps service members conducted an amphibious operations exercise on Tuesday.
At JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, Navy-Marine Corps naval-integrated Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) conducted an operations exercise and invited members of the media to join and take flight aboard a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) to and from USS Fort Lauderdale.
The service members gave the media a bird's eye view of well deck operations, MV-22 flight operations, medical spaces, and other locales.
Sailor subject matter experts from the ship and Marines experts from Combat Logistics Battalion 26 also discussed "shipboard operations and how emerging DCSA missions come together."