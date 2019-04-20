VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story is inviting the public to its annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 21.

The service starts at 6:15 a.m. at the historic Cape Henry Memorial Cross on JEB Fort Story.

The guest speaker for is Cmdr. Carla M. Barry, Military Sealift Command Headquarters Chaplain.

Also participating will be Joint Base Commander Capt. Joey Frantzen and Virginia Beach Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten.

The service site dates back more than four hundred years. The on-site memorial cross was erected in 1935 by the Daughters of the American Colonists to commemorate the raising of a cross by the first settlers who came ashore in 1607.

This public is invited to participate in the annual event. There is limited seating available. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, call the JEBFS Chapel at 757-462-7472.

