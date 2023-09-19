Nearly 50 Virginia Beach families receive car seats to mark Child Passenger Safety Week

Car seats are estimated to reduce fatal injury by 71% for infants younger than a year old and 54% for toddlers in passenger vehicles, according to the NHTSA.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Child Passenger Safety Week is underway. Hall MileOne Autogroup teamed up with the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters to help educate parents on car seat safety.

In addition to providing lessons on proper installation and use of car seats, they gifted car seats to about 50 families.

Car seats are estimated to reduce fatal injury by 71% for infants younger than a year old and 54% for toddlers in passenger vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA has resources to help parents determine which car seat is best for their child. Its Find the Right Car Seat campaign allows you to look up what kind of car seat your child needs for their age.