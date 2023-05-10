Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office makes several historic promotions as leadership changes

The group with Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office honored Thursday represents 353 years of law enforcement experience, and mostly in VB, a spokeswoman said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More changes to leadership are on the way at the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office (VBSO).

22 members of the VBSO are moving up as either sergeant, lieutenant, captain or chief deputy. 21 attended a promotion ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Last Friday, Rocky Holcomb was sworn in as interim sheriff.

"I encourage you all to be servant leader in your new roles," he told the crowd at city council chambers Thursday.

Several law enforcement officers under Holcomb's leadership are making history.

"I'm the very first Filipino-American chief deputy of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office," said Chief Deputy Alvie Culanding, who has risen through the ranks at VBSO for the last 26 years.

During his speech, Culanding paid tribute to his parents who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines.

"They came a long way to get us here," Culanding said.

In October 2022, 13News Now featured Culanding in honor of Filipino-American Heritage Month. At the time, he was serving as VBSO's first captain of Filipino descent.

"Without my family, all around us, this would not be possible," Culanding said Thursday. "I hope to serve as an inspiration for future generations of Filipinos, and not even just Filipinos, minorities in general. That's very important to me."

Family helped shape the group of supervisors stepping into new roles. Sheriff Holcomb acknowledged some of those recently promoted have a loved one or loved ones who have also worn the badge.

These four members of @VBSO are moving up in leadership roles. How they are making department history in their respective positions. The story coming up on @13NewsNow at 6. pic.twitter.com/FhMmdxcEsz — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) October 5, 2023

"I'm excited for this next chapter in VBSO's story," said Tina Mapes, the second woman in department history to hold the title of chief deputy.

Although, Mapes pointed out her focus has always remained on service, having been with VBSO for nearly 30 years.

"I'm a deputy sheriff, and so that's how I think about it, and that's how it's been my entire career," she said.

She first started as an auxiliary deputy. Mapes was promoted from captain to chief deputy this summer under the administration of Sheriff Ken Stolle.

Chief Deputy Mapes told 13News Now she looks forward to building upon efforts to enhance mental health care access and services inside the jail, as well as the larger community.

Mapes said women make up close to 30% of the sworn positions at VBSO. The percentage gets higher, if broken into the supervisory ranks.

Among the women serving are Capt. Lois Thompson and Lt. Deanna Harvey. Both were honored in the promotion ceremony Thursday.

Thompson is the first Hispanic female and Harvey is the first person with Indigenous heritage to serve in their respective roles, according to a VBSO spokeswoman.

"Sheriff Rocky Holcomb and Undersheriff Brian Struzzieri recognize the strength in our diversity," Culanding said. "For me, it's a point of pride, but more importantly, every promotee in here earned it."