Neighbor recounts the moment shots rang out near Kempsville High football game

The first football game of the season between Kempsville and Green Run ended early after shots rang out nearby. At least two people were hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What was meant to be a joyous night in Virginia Beach ended in panic.

Virginia Beach police officers working the football game heard gunshots just before 9:45 p.m., according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

At the same time, officers responded to the scene in the 5000 block of John Smith Court, just one block from the high school.

While police say they didn’t find any victims at the scene, hours later, they learned of two teen boys with gunshot wounds. Police determined that the two victims were shot on John Smith Court. The teens, ages 16 and 19, are expected to survive.

Another 19-year-old walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Investigators say he isn’t cooperating with police, so it’s unconfirmed if he got hurt in the same shooting.

A spokesperson with the school division says Virginia Beach police secured the stadium and no one inside was hurt.

One day later, scraps of crime scene tape still line the John Smith Court.

Neighbors call the chaotic night unusual for the area.

“It’s a fairly quiet neighborhood. So, something to happen like that around here is definitely surprising," Erin Munley told 13News Now.

“It’s a really relaxed neighborhood. Not a lot of crazy stuff goes on. So, it’s pretty wild to hear,” Curtis Williams said.

Williams heard several gunshots from his home and dialed 911. The former Kempsville student recounted the moment to 13News Now.

“Immediately look out the window and see a bunch of people kind of running in the dark… Not even a minute later, the place was swarmed with cops,” Williams said.

Munley just moved to the neighborhood. She wasn't home at the time of the shooting, but she said she hopes this doesn't become a pattern.

"If it's a pattern, of course, that's definitely more concerning. But, I'm assuming it's just going to be a one-time thing," she said.

Williams, who's lived in Kempsville for years, said while Thursday night's shooting was rare for the area, he hopes it doesn't happen again.

"Nobody wants to hear gunshots go off in front of their living room," Williams said.

13News Now reached out to Virginia Beach City Public Schools to see if any of the teens shot are students, but we’ve not yet heard back.