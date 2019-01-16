VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When you drive past Singleton Way, you may not think much of the brick house in the heart of Kempsville, but step through the hallways of Pleasant Hall and the old pine floors take you back in time.

Elizabeth McBride knows this first hand, she’s looked after the home for more than a decade under its current ownership, Kempsville Baptist Church.

Its decorated walls take visitors far back into the mansion's history.

History, that’s now in limbo.

The mansion is up for sale and there’s no telling what its future holds.

“It’s a joyful house,” said McBride. “You see great big signs saying Kempsville was started in 1790, well, this house was started in 1769 so you know it is a big part of Kempsville.”

Its formal living room is the same room where the first Patriots of America celebrated the end of the American Revolution with a grand ball. Historians believe the Declaration of Independence was first read out loud to Virginians on the home’s front steps.

There’s so much more to this house neighbors Marycarolyn France and Marie Roberson want people to discover.

“This little place which looks so peaceful and quiet was once a bustling seaport,” said France. “Ships from across the Atlantic tied up and delivered manufactured goods from European cities.”

The two retired teachers have launched an effort to keep its history alive.

But in order to make that a reality, someone would have to buy the brick mansion and convert it to a cultural center, open for everyone to explore.

France and Roberson envision Pleasant Hall as a welcome center of sorts for the historic area of Kempsville. A place where students, neighbors, and tourists can visit to learn about its beginnings.

“Any private use would cut links that we need with our past,” said France.

The problem? They’re fighting against time and struggling to garner enough community support.

If the house is sold for private use, their dreams for it could be gone.

“Unless the buyers have an open heart and want to do something similar with it,” said Roberson.

The fate of the old brick house is uncertain and those who have worked to keep it in the best shape can only hope for the best outcome.

“It’s a historical part of Kempsville and it needs to be preserved, just like we’ve done,” said McBride.

“We need to know where we came from and how we came to be here,” said France.”

The two neighbors say they’re trying to get others in the community to join their effort. From there, the hope is to convince the City of Virginia Beach to purchase the home for public use.