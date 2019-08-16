VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People speeding outside Indian Lakes Elementary School is getting so bad, neighbors are hopping on board for a solution to raise awareness.

The concern surrounds Homestead Drive, which has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour. But neighbors said drivers constantly go about 15 miles per hour above that.

“It starts to get even more dangerous when there are school events,” said neighbor Joshua Armitage. “There are kids all over the place. You got people speeding. You got people parked on both sides of the street.”

A neighbor pleaded with the city to “do something” in a post on the app SeeClickFix, that addresses neighborhood traffic and engineering concerns.

They proposed putting down “speed tables”, which are meant to slow down drivers.

“I think it would just bring more awareness to people who are coming through here,” said Armitage. “This is an area that has a lot of children, and it’s just that you need to be mindful of your speed and your safety.”

Valerie Henchel with the city’s Traffic Engineering Department told 13News Now there is a lot of analysis that goes with installing speed tables and the process could take months.

“There are positives and negatives to speed tables,” Henchel said. “We generally like to work with the civic league because to go deep into the process, you need a lot of support.”

Henchel said the street qualifies for the tables after police have caught speeders recently and in prior years.

“All they have to do is request it and gather community support for it,” Henchel said.

13News Now reached out to Kempsville School Board member, Dan Edwards, who said he will contact concerned neighbors about the issue ahead of the September 3 school start date.